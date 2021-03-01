UN Raises $1.7 Billion in Humanitarian Aid for Yemen

A United Nations conference to collect pledges of humanitarian aid for Yemen from member countries raised $1.7 billion. The total raised on Monday is less than half of the $3.85 billion needed for 2021, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The pledges for 2021 come after the UN in 2020 only raised just over half the $3.4 billion it needed to help the some 16 million Yemenis that are going hungry.

Saudi Arabia led the pledges with $430 million, the United States pledged $191 million, the United Arab Emirates pledged $230 million and Germany pledged $240 million, the Associated Press reported.

The United Nations has described the six-year-long civil war in Yemen as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.