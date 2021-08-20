UN Report Says Taliban Going Door to Door to Arrest Wanted

A United Nations report says that the Taliban is going door to door to arrest individuals who worked with US and NATO forces. The Taliban officials are threatening to kill or arrest family members if the wanted individuals do not give themselves up, the confidential report seen by several news agencies said.

The Taliban also are waylaying people heading for the international airport in Kabul, many of whom are former employees of the US military or NATO, at checkpoints, the report says, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, more than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul since the Taliban took over the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, a NATO official told Reuters.

Crowds are continuing to throng outside of the airport.