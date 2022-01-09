The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

UN Report Says Weapons Bound for Houthis Came From Iran
On Feb. 9, 2020, US authorities seized 150 'Dehlavieh' anti-tank guided missiles being sent from Iran's Revolutionary Guard to the Houthis. (US Justice Department)
News Updates
Houthis
smuggling of weapons
Iran
United Nations

The Media Line Staff
01/09/2022

Thousands of weapons bound for Yemen’s Houthis seized by the US military in the Arabian Sea originated from a single port in Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a confidential United Nations report. The discovery  of the arms manufactured in Russia, China and Iran and seized by the US Navy over the last few months included rocket launchers, machine guns and sniper rifles. The weapons were shipped from the southeastern Iranian port of Jask, located on the Sea of Oman, on what the US considers a regular transit route from Iran to the Houthis, according to the UN report, citing data from the ships transporting them and interviews with the crew.

The UN imposed an arms embargo on the Houthis in 2015, a year after the start of the civil war in Yemen.

Iran has denied to the United Nations that it is smuggling weapons to the Houthis, and the Houthis have denied receiving arms from Iran. The report notes that the mix of weapons indicates that this is a regular supply pattern

Nasr al-Din Amir, deputy chief of the Houthis ministry of information, told the Wall Street Journal that the UN panel of experts on Yemen wasn’t neutral and said the air and sea blockade does not allow necessities into Yemen, “let alone the alleged weapons.”

Yemen is facing what the United Nations has called the worst humanitarian crisis ever.

