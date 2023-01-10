It's the glowing season of lights.

UN Rights Chief: Execution of Iran Protesters Is ‘State-Sanctioned Killing’
News Updates
Iran
death penalty
executions
anti-government protesters

UN Rights Chief: Execution of Iran Protesters Is ‘State-Sanctioned Killing’

The Media Line Staff
01/10/2023

Executions of antigovernment protesters in Iran has been weaponized by the government of Iran and amounts to “state-sanctioned killing,” the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

At least 17 protesters have been sentenced to death so far, and the sentences at least 4 of them have been carried out, according to the UN. Two other executions are “imminent,” according to the statement. Up to 100 more face charges for capital crimes. The death sentences were imposed following convictions on charges – such as moharebeh (waging war against God) and efsad-e fel arz (corruption on earth) – that fall far short of ‘the most serious crimes’ as required by international human rights law, such as intentional killing.

“The weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights – such as those participating in or organizing demonstrations – amounts to state sanctioned killing,” Türk said.

“The government of Iran would better serve its interests and those of its people by listening to their grievances, and by undertaking the legal and policy reforms necessary to ensure respect for diversity of opinion, the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, and the full respect and protection of the rights of women in all areas of life,” he also said.

