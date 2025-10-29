UN Says Over 1,850 Civilians Killed in North Darfur This Year, Urges End to El Fasher Siege

More than 1,850 civilians have been killed in Sudan’s North Darfur since January, including at least 1,350 in the city of El Fasher, the United Nations reported Monday, warning that the true toll is likely higher due to restricted access and limited communications amid the ongoing civil war.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said civilians in and around El Fasher are enduring “severe suffering” under a tightening siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The population faces widespread hunger, disease, and violence while humanitarian aid remains largely blocked.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns reports of violations of international humanitarian law and abuses of human rights in El Fasher,” Dujarric said. He cited indiscriminate attacks, targeting civilians and infrastructure, sexual violence, and ethnically driven assaults. He called for an immediate end to the siege and the safe delivery of humanitarian relief.

The UN also expressed concern about the flow of weapons and fighters into Sudan, saying it is deepening the humanitarian crisis. Thousands of civilians have fled toward Tawila in search of safety, many arriving weak, malnourished, or injured after perilous journeys.

Despite extreme insecurity, UN agencies and partner organizations continue efforts to deliver food, shelter, and medical aid to those trapped by the fighting. Dujarric urged the warring sides—the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF—to cooperate with UN envoy Antonio Guterres’ mediation team and move toward a negotiated settlement of the conflict that erupted in April 2023.

Hostilities have also intensified in neighboring North Kordofan state, forcing thousands more people from their homes.

“The international community must urgently act to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access while scaling up support for operations across Darfur and other affected areas,” Dujarric said.