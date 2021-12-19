This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

UN Sec.-Gen. Antonio Guterres Arrives in Beirut on ‘Solidarity’ Visit
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the 40th anniversary of the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria on May 27, 2019. (Dean Calma / IAEA Imagebank via Wikimedia Commons)
Antonio Guterres
United Nations
Beirut

UN Sec.-Gen. Antonio Guterres Arrives in Beirut on ‘Solidarity’ Visit

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday in what he described as a “solidarity” visit. During the visit he will call on political leaders to implement reforms that will both prevent and root out corruption, which in turn could help to solve the country’s economic crisis. His trip is scheduled to last through Wednesday, according to the UN.

If the political divisions and problems, which are paralyzing governmental institutions, can be solved, Lebanon could finally hold discussions and reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for assistance in its economic programs.

“I am coming to Lebanon with one simple message: the United Nations stands with the people of Lebanon,” Guterres said in a statement ahead of his visit. He said that he would meet with different leaders and representatives “to discuss how we can best support you to overcome the crisis and promote peace, stability, justice, development and human rights.” He added that: “It is essential for leaders to put the people first, and implement the reforms needed to set Lebanon back on track, including efforts to promote accountability and transparency, and root out corruption.”

Guterres also is expected to visit the Beirut port, the site of a deadly explosion in August 2020, in order to pay tribute to the more than 200 people were killed in the blast. He also is scheduled to meet with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

