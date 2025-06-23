UN Security Council Divided Over US Strikes on Iran

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency session on Sunday in New York to address the escalating crisis triggered by US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. The meeting, requested by Iran, reflected growing global concern over the potential for a wider conflict in the Middle East.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the strikes marked “a perilous turn” and called for an immediate ceasefire. “We must act decisively to halt the fighting,” he said. Russia, China, and Pakistan introduced a draft resolution urging an unconditional ceasefire. China’s Ambassador Fu Cong said diplomatic solutions remain possible, while Russia’s Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the US of repeating the mistakes of the 2003 Iraq war.

President Donald Trump said the US strikes had “completely and fully obliterated” Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. He said the operation was aimed at eliminating the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program, which Israeli leaders have long claimed could rapidly produce a bomb. “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” said US Ambassador Dorothy Shea during the session.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the strikes and vowed retaliation. Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused the US of destroying diplomatic channels and said Tehran’s response would be “proportionate,” determined by its military. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Moscow for consultations.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed there were no radiation leaks, but inspectors had not yet been granted access to assess underground damage. “Violence and destruction could reach unthinkable levels,” he warned.

Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon praised the US action, calling a nuclear Iran “a death sentence.” The proposed Security Council resolution remains under review, but with a US veto expected, its passage is uncertain.