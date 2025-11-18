UN Security Council Endorses President Trump’s Postwar Plan, Including Palestinian State Provision 

The United Nations Security Council endorsed President Donald Trump’s proposal for ending the war in Gaza, approving a plan that outlines future governance arrangements in the Strip and includes a framework for the eventual creation of a Palestinian state.

The measure, adopted as Resolution 2803, passed with 13 votes in favor and no opposition, while Russia and China abstained.

Washington presented the initiative as a strategy to transform the fragile ceasefire into a long-term framework for Gaza. After the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said the outcome signals broad confidence in the administration’s regional strategy. He called the move “an important step toward a stable Gaza that can thrive in an environment that allows Israel to live in security.” Waltz added that the resolution “demonstrates the broad support for the President’s vision of a Gaza free from violence and terror,” and said the US intends to “work tirelessly with our partners to advance a more stable and prosperous vision for the Middle East.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, welcomed the decision while insisting that the process hinges on neutralizing Hamas. “Disarming Hamas is a fundamental condition. There will be no future in Gaza as long as Hamas holds weapons,” he said.

On Sunday, ahead of the resolution’s UN approval, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his declaration that Israel would not accept the establishment of a Palestinian State.

Hamas immediately rejected the resolution, arguing that the plan “does not meet the demands and rights of the Palestinians” and accusing the measure of creating “an international guardianship mechanism on the Strip.” The group claimed that assigning responsibilities to an international force, “including disarming the resistance,” strips that force of neutrality and “turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation.”

The fragile truce remains under pressure. Israel has warned that fighting will resume if steps toward demilitarization do not advance, noting that Hamas still holds effective control over significant parts of the Strip following the partial Israeli pullback that accompanied the ceasefire. US officials say Hamas leaders signaled willingness to disarm before the agreement was reached, but progress since then has been limited.

To enable the deployment of foreign troops envisioned in Trump’s 20-point plan, Washington spent recent weeks negotiating the Security Council mandate and coordinating with Arab and Muslim partners involved in shaping the broader outline for Gaza’s future.