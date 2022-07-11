The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Security Council Mandate to Deliver Aid to NW Syria Expires
Customs officers inspect a convoy of humanitarian aid after crossing into Syria from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing on July 8, 2022. (Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Humanitarian Aid
UN Security Council
northwestern Syria
Russia
Veto

UN Security Council Mandate to Deliver Aid to NW Syria Expires

The Media Line Staff
07/11/2022

A United Nations Security Council mandate to deliver aid to about 4 million people in the northwest of Syria via Turkey expired on Sunday. The last aid deliveries from Turkey to the rebel-held northwest of Syria were on Friday. Also on Friday, a vote of the UNSC failed to extend humanitarian aid for another year due to a veto by Russia. Internally displaced refugees in Syria will be seriously hurt by the delay or halt in aid, according to reports.

Russia has been a strong backer to Syrian President Bashar Assad and his government. It says that aid operations from outside of Syria violates its sovereignty territorial integrity and is calling for humanitarian aid deliveries to northwest Syria to come from within the country; this would give the Syrian government more control over who receives the aid.

More than 4,600 aid trucks, carrying mostly food, have crossed into northwest Syria from Turkey via the B ab al-Hawa crossing this year, according to the UN.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.