UN Security Council Said Set to Debate Ben-Gvir’s Temple Mount Visit

The United Nations Security Council is reportedly planning an emergency session to debate Tuesday’s visit to the flashpoint Temple Mount site in Jerusalem by a far-right Israeli minister.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made his early morning visit to the site, which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims, despite warnings from Hamas, the armed Palestinian Islamist group that controls Gaza.

A diplomat whose country is a member of the council told The Times of Israel that the formal request for the session came from the United Arab Emirates and China, acting on behalf of the Palestinians and Jordanians, and that no date had yet been set. The UAE and Jordan were among many countries with ties to Israel that condemned the visit.