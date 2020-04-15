Donate
Mecca's Grand Mosque, empty of worshippers as Saudi Arabia sterilizes the site over fears of the new coronavirus. (Abdel Ghani Bashir/AFP via Getty Images)
Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia
coronavirus
COVID-19
United Nations
Migrants
Deportations

UN Slams Saudi Arabia’s Deportation of Ethiopian Migrants

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2020

The United Nations has warned that Saudi Arabia’s deportation of illegal migrant workers to Ethiopia threatened to spread the coronavirus, and therefore urged Riyadh to suspend the practice. The Gulf state has since the beginning of the outbreak reportedly transferred close to 3,000 Ethiopians to Addis Ababa, a move confirmed by local authorities. They added that all incoming citizens would be tested for the illness and quarantined for 14 days in schools and universities that have been closed and converted for that purpose. An internal UN memo cited by the Reuters news agency claimed that the House of Saud was planning to expel all of the estimated 200,000 Ethiopian migrants living in the country. “Large-scale migratory movements which are not planned make the transmission of the virus much more likely to continue. We are therefore calling for the temporary suspension of large-scale deportations,” the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia was quoted by media as saying. Saudi Arabia has reported some 5,000 cases of COVID-19 and 65 resulting deaths. Ethiopia, which has a population of about 115 million, has 82 confirmed diagnoses and three deaths. Many migrant workers worldwide have been left unemployed due to economic lockdowns imposed by governments in response to the global health crisis.

 

