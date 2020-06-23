Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A government soldier is shown on June 11 at an alleged mass grave found about 40 miles southeast of Tripoli following the withdrawal of units belonging to the self-styled Libyan National Army. (Mahmud Turkia/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Libya
War Crimes
UN Human Rights Council
fact-finding mission
Khalifa Haftar
Libyan National Army

UN to Investigate Possible War Crimes in Libya

The Media Line Staff
06/23/2020

The United Nations Human Rights Council will send a fact-finding mission to Libya to determine whether war crimes were committed as part of a power struggle between the UN-backed government and a renegade general. On Monday, the Council passed a resolution urging UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet to “collect and review relevant information to document alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by all parties in Libya since the beginning of 2016… and to preserve evidence with a view to ensuring that perpetrators of violations or abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law are held accountable.” The resolution stemmed from the discovery of mass graves in areas recently relinquished by the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Benghazi-based warlord Khalifa Haftar. Haftar’s forces conquered much of the country during a yearlong offensive backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The offensive became bogged down when Turkey came to the assistance of the Tripoli-based government with military advisers and troops said to have been recruited from the ranks of Turkish-backed Syrian rebels.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.