Unemployment in Israel Drops to Lowest Rate Since COVID-19 Outbreak

The unemployment rate in Israel dropped to 3.4% in March, according to data released Monday by the Central Bureau of Statistics, which recorded 145,300 unemployed people in the country. This is the lowest unemployment rate in Israel since February 2020. Including people who stopped working due to the pandemic and employed people who were temporarily absent from work for a week, the rate was 4.8%, which is the lowest it has been since March 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment skyrocketed in the Jewish state, with a million people either unemployed or on unpaid leave.