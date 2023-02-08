Donate
UNFPA Steps Up Response To Assist Women, Girls Affected by Turkey Earthquakes
The Media Line Staff
02/08/2023

UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, announced on Tuesday that it was working with local and national authorities to increase its efforts to reach women and girls impacted by the two earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border on Monday.

“Their ability to access quality care before, during, and after delivery must not be an afterthought,” said Natalia Kanem, UNFPA executive director. Thousands of buildings, including UNFPA-supported facilities such as maternity centers, youth centers, and women’s and girls’ safe spaces, have either been severely damaged or collapsed. UNFPA’s immediate priority is to restore these critical services for the health, well-being, and protection of women and girls.

UNFPA is already delivering reproductive health services through its existing delivery points in Turkey and is also distributing dignity kits containing basic hygiene items. In Syria, UNFPA is providing blankets, warm clothes, and dignity kits to women and girls in need. Additionally, mobile health teams and field clinics have been deployed to provide reproductive health and protection services to affected communities, including the establishment of women’s and girls’ safe spaces in the four worst-hit governorates.

Funding availability will determine the rapid assessment and provision of cash payments to ensure that women and girls can access health services and information, including for gender-based violence prevention and response. Prepositioned lifesaving reproductive health supplies, including medicines for obstetric emergencies, will be distributed in affected areas this week.

