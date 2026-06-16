UNICEF Says Millions of Afghan Children Face Severe Climate Risks

Millions of children in Afghanistan are facing severe climate risks as droughts, floods, heat waves, and other extreme weather events intensify, the United Nations Children’s Fund said in a report released Monday.

The UNICEF Children’s Climate Risk Report 2026, released on June 16, found that 41% of Afghanistan’s roughly 21 million children are exposed to multiple climate shocks, including floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme heat, and sand and dust storms.

The report said more than 1.7 million children are at risk from river flooding, while more than 8.8 million children are exposed to significant climate hazards. More than 75% of Afghan children are affected by drought, and more than half are experiencing longer and more intense heatwaves.

UNICEF, the UN agency responsible for protecting children’s rights and supporting their health, education, nutrition, and safety worldwide, said Afghanistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change in South Asia. The report said repeated exposure to multiple hazards is being compounded by major gaps in essential services needed to help children cope with and recover from climate-related shocks.

Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF’s representative in Afghanistan, said children are on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

He warned that risks are escalating as climate hazards converge with already severe levels of vulnerability.

Oyewale stressed the need to build climate-resilient systems across health, nutrition, water and sanitation, education, child protection, and social support to safeguard children’s futures.

The report said recurring droughts, floods, and extreme heat are damaging food production and limiting access to safe drinking water. Those conditions are contributing to rising levels of acute malnutrition, with millions of children under 5 requiring treatment and nearly half of all children in Afghanistan living in severe food poverty.

In a separate update, UNICEF said its humanitarian response plan for Afghanistan is facing a funding shortfall of more than $542 million, raising concern over the ability of aid agencies to respond effectively to one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

In its 2026 Humanitarian Action for Children appeal, UNICEF is requesting nearly $949 million to support vulnerable populations in Afghanistan. The appeal is currently only 43% funded, and the agency warned that sustained donor support is critical to prevent further deterioration in living conditions across the country.