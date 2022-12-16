Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s Board Resolve West Bank Sale Dispute
(Uziel302/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates

Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s Board Resolve West Bank Sale Dispute

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2022

The multinational corporation Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, said that its legal dispute with the board of the ice cream maker, which has independence on social issues, is resolved. The company did not say how the dispute over the sale of the premium ice cream in the West Bank had been settled.

The company announced in summer 2021 that it would no longer sell its product in what it called the Occupied Palestinian Territories once its agreement with its Israeli distributor expires at the end of this year. At the time of its decision, Ben & Jerry’s said that selling ice cream in Israeli settlements was “inconsistent with our values.”

Unilever announced over the summer that it sold its business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products, the current Israel-based licensee, and would allow the ice cream to be sold under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel and the West Bank. The announcement came a year after the ice cream producer announced that it would no longer sell its product in what it called the Occupied Palestinian Territories, once its agreement with its Israeli distributor expires at the end of this year.

Unilever bought Ben & Jerry’s in 2000. Under the sale agreement, the board of Ben & Jerry’s is permitted to make decisions based on the company’s social mission independent of Unilever, but the parent company has the final say on business decisions.

In August, a federal judge rejected Ben & Jerry’s request to block the sale of its products in east Jerusalem and the West Bank, and denied it the right to seek damages and take back the trademarks for the ice cream from Unilever.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.