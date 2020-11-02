Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

United Nations Lauds Journalists, Reporters' Safety
United Nations Lauds Journalists, Reporters’ Safety

The Media Line Staff
11/02/2020

The United Nations is marking Monday as its International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. In the past 15 years, close to 1,200 journalists have been killed while reporting news around the world, according to the UN. It notes that 90% of the cases go unpunished, leading to more killings. Simultaneously, these crimes have a chilling effect on society, feeding into a vicious cycle. The UN states that its figures exclude non-fatal attacks on journalists, which can include torture, enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention, intimidation and harassment, as well as the risks experienced by women journalists that include cyber trolling, reputational slander and sexual attacks. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt imprison the most journalists for their reporting. The US State Department notes that non-governmental organizations rank China, North Korea and Turkmenistan as among the worst countries for press freedom, while Syria and Mexico are among the most dangerous working environments for the press.

