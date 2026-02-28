US, Israel Launch Strikes on Iran, Israel Declares Home Front Emergency 

The United States and Israel carried out a preemptive military operation against Iran early Saturday, setting off air raid sirens in Israel and leading authorities to declare an emergency across the civilian front amid expectations of incoming missile and drone attacks.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the action was aimed at neutralizing threats to Israel and cautioned that retaliatory strikes against population centers were anticipated in the immediate future. He invoked the Civil Defense Law to declare a nationwide emergency and signed directives placing the home front under a special emergency status.

Iranian reports described a series of strikes in and around Tehran, with smoke seen rising over the city. State-linked media also reported explosions in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. Saudi-owned Al Arabiya said targets included areas near Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps installations and Iranian intelligence sites in eastern Tehran.

According to Israeli officials, the operation focused on missile infrastructure both above and below ground, along with components of Iran’s air defense network, particularly short-range systems.

Air raid sirens were activated across Israel shortly after the strikes began, and emergency notifications were sent to mobile phones advising residents to stay close to protected areas. The military said the alerts were issued as a precaution and clarified that there was no immediate instruction to remain inside shelters.

The Home Front Command advised the public to limit nonessential movement and to identify the nearest suitable protected space.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said Israel’s airspace had been closed to civilian flights following the escalation. She urged the public to avoid traveling to airports and said commercial aviation would resume only once security conditions permit, with at least 24 hours’ advance notice.

A US official told CNN that the US military is striking military targets inside Iran, while Israel is carrying out parallel attacks that include regime-linked sites. According to the official, the campaign is unfolding in coordination as the strikes continue in successive waves.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is preparing a response to the attacks, warning that retaliation would be “crushing.” Israeli officials said the operation has been formally named “Lion’s Roar,” replacing an earlier designation, “Shield of Judah,” according to Ynet.

Israeli military statements said the Israel Defense Forces and the US military are targeting Iranian regime assets and military infrastructure across multiple locations. The Saberin News Agency, which is affiliated with pro-Iranian militias, reported that explosions were also heard in the northwestern city of Tabriz, indicating that the strikes extended beyond the capital.

Reports from Tehran said the sites hit there included facilities linked to the intelligence ministry, the defense ministry, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, and other government offices, as security measures across the city were tightened following the attacks.

American officials told The New York Times that they expect the current operation to be significantly more extensive than the US strikes carried out against Iranian nuclear facilities in June. Separately, an official source told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is no longer in Tehran and has been moved to a secure location.

The strikes come just days before the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Earlier on Saturday, the military reported striking Hezbollah launch sites and underground facilities in southern Lebanon, saying the locations were tied to preparations for attacks on Israel. Officials said those actions were intended to weaken Hezbollah’s ability to monitor Israeli air activity and pass warnings to Iran.

Security officials said the situation could expand into a broader regional confrontation, with assessments suggesting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen were likely to become involved, while Hezbollah had yet to determine whether it would enter the conflict.