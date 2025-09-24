Unity and Reconstruction: Al-Sharaa Addresses Syrian Community During His Historic US Visit 

In his first official engagement in the United States, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with a delegation of Syrian expatriates only hours after arriving in New York. The meeting was marked by enthusiasm and warmth, reflecting the community’s strong ties to their homeland and their desire to contribute to its reconstruction after years of hardship.

During his remarks, President al-Sharaa stressed that the unity of the Syrian people is the foundation for overcoming crises. “We may not agree on everything, but we must unite,” he said. He added that the world is watching Syria’s experience with amazement and that Syrians have a daily opportunity to demonstrate their capacity to rise and innovate. He affirmed that “Syria is capable of being, once again, the bride of the Middle East,” but cautioned that this will require a clear plan and a shared sense of purpose.

Al-Sharaa also highlighted the extensive damage the country has suffered across multiple sectors, noting that reconstruction remains possible because of Syria’s rich human resources and national capital. He stressed that Syria needs not only towers and large projects but also the reinforcement of values such as love and solidarity among its people.

The meeting carried both political and symbolic significance, chosen by the president as his first activity on American soil. Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani confirmed this, explaining that al-Sharaa regards the community as an essential partner in reconstruction and sees their involvement as a vital means of presenting Syria’s true image abroad. During the gathering, community members put forward practical proposals to aid rebuilding efforts and expressed their readiness to contribute their expertise and resources in service of their country.

President al-Sharaa’s visit to the United States comes at a pivotal moment. He arrived in New York on Sunday, Sept. 21, heading a high-level delegation to participate in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. This marks the first time in more than six decades that a Syrian president has attended the General Assembly, lending the visit historic significance.

His participation aims to reintroduce Syria as a nation capable of recovery after years of conflict and to establish new channels of communication with the international community. With this step, the Syrian leadership also seeks to affirm that the country is advancing on the path of reconstruction and strengthening its political and diplomatic presence after a period of isolation.

The visit conveys several key messages, foremost that Syria seeks to restore its rightful place in the region and the world, and that it relies on the unity of its people at home and abroad to achieve this goal. Holding the first meeting with the Syrian community underscores the state’s recognition of expatriates as an integral part of the rebuilding process, both by promoting a positive image of the homeland and by directly contributing to development projects.

The fact that al-Sharaa began his visit with a meeting of the Syrian community reflects the leadership’s recognition of this group’s importance in shaping the country’s future. The visit, with its political and historical dimensions, is not only about participating in the General Assembly but also about taking a step toward reestablishing Syria’s place on the international map. The gathering with the community conveyed a clear message: Building a new Syria depends on collaboration between domestic and expatriate efforts, grounded in the conviction that national unity is the surest path to restoring Syria’s role in the Middle East and the world.