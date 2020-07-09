Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Foreign ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria in December 2015. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Syria
Turkey
Russia
UN Security Council
humanitarian assistance
border crossing points
Vote

UNSC Kills Russian Bid to Limit Syria Aid to Single Turkish Crossing Point

The Media Line Staff
07/09/2020

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday voted against a Russian plan to limit humanitarian aid entering Syria via Turkey to just one border crossing point. The proposal received only four votes, with nine having been required for it to pass. On Tuesday, Russia, along with China, vetoed a Security Council resolution to extend the mandate for a program, already in place for six years, under which aid has been entering Syria via two crossing points along the border. That mandate expires on Friday. Moscow is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his more-than nine-year civil war, with most of the last rebels against Assad’s rule now holed up in the North near the border with Turkey. Russia wants Assad to have sole responsibility for distributing humanitarian aid and fears that assistance entering from the north will fall into rebel hands. Diplomats at the UN have been quoted as saying that efforts would now focus on a plan to extend the mandate for aid to cross through the two existing Turkish crossing points for another six months rather than the year called for in the proposal vetoed on Tuesday.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.