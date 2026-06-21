UNSC Warns 500,000 Civilians Face Atrocity Risk in Sudan After 10 Days of RSF Drone Strikes 

The UN Security Council and a coalition of more than 20 countries warned of a growing risk of large-scale atrocities in Sudan and called on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately halt their assault on El-Obeid amid escalating violence in North Kordofan state.

In a statement issued Saturday, Security Council members expressed concern over the RSF offensive against El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, and voiced alarm over continued fighting across Sudan, where the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF have been at war since mid-April 2023.

Council members said recent fighting in the Kordofan region threatens to deepen an already severe humanitarian crisis. They called on all parties to stop hostilities immediately and comply with international humanitarian law.

The Council also cited reports of RSF drone strikes in El-Obeid and an increase in drone attacks elsewhere in Sudan. Members called for investigations into alleged abuses and violations and said those responsible should be held accountable.

The statement reaffirmed obligations made under the Jeddah Declaration, signed in May 2023, including commitments to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Council members further called on all parties to allow safe, unhindered humanitarian access and to ensure civilians can move safely. They urged UN member states to avoid actions that could intensify the conflict and called for support for efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Separately, the Coalition for Atrocity Prevention and Justice for Sudan and 21 other states backed the mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur and expressed alarm over what they described as urgent risks of atrocities and deliberate killings.

The coalition said 10 consecutive days of drone strikes had killed at least 50 civilians in El-Obeid and North Kordofan and damaged civilian infrastructure. It also cited reports of ethnically targeted violence, including sexual and gender-based violence.

The group warned that approximately 500,000 civilians, including more than 100,000 internally displaced persons, could be at risk if fighting intensifies.

The statement was signed by Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sierra Leone, and the United Kingdom, along with Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, the Republic of Moldova, Belgium, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Malta, North Macedonia, Poland, Czechia, Sweden and Spain.