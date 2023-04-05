UNSMIL Warns of Threat Posed by Unexploded Ordnance in Libya

UNSMIL, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, issued a statement on Tuesday warning of the dangers posed by explosive remnants of war in the country. Despite efforts by mine action partners over the past decade, more than 15 million square meters of land are still contaminated with explosive ordnance across Libya, the statement read. Last year, 19 people, including 14 children, were killed by explosive remnants of war in Libya. The indiscriminate use of weapons in civilian areas during recent conflicts means that even urban areas are littered with explosive remnants of war, making it difficult to provide safe access to education, health care, and development.

The statement called for a scaling up of efforts to enable Libya towards a safer future without explosive hazards. In 2022, international mine action partners removed 27,400 explosive ordnances in Tripoli, Misurata, Benghazi, and Sirte. Since the fall of former leader Moammar Gadhafi’s regime in 2011, Libya has been plagued by armed conflicts, chaos, and political instability.