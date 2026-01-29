US, 40 Nations Move To Enforce UN Sanctions on Iran as EU Signals Possible IRGC Terror Designation

The United States and 40 partner countries met in Prague last week to coordinate enforcement of reimposed United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs) against Iran, as the European Union’s foreign policy chief said the bloc is likely to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

The State Department confirmed Tuesday that the symposium focused on advancing implementation of six restored UNSCRs after what it called Iran’s continued failure to meet its nuclear obligations. At the same time, EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas said the EU “will likely declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization,” while noting that diplomatic channels with Tehran would remain open.

According to the State Department, participants in Prague reviewed “the full range of issues affecting UN Member State implementation of the renewed obligations.” The meeting also secured commitments from several countries to receive US technical assistance aimed at tightening sanctions enforcement. Discussions addressed what officials described as threats stemming from Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missile development, and conventional arms activities.

“In view of the Iranian regime’s continued proliferation threat and the brutal crackdown on Iranian protestors,” the department said, there is an “urgent need to promote universal implementation” of the restored measures.

The six resolutions reimposed on September 27, 2025—UNSCRs 1696, 1737, 1747, 1803, 1835, and 1929—were originally adopted between 2006 and 2010 in response to Iran’s uranium enrichment and related activities. Together, they demand that Iran halt enrichment, restrict access to nuclear-related technology, impose asset freezes and travel bans on key individuals, establish sanctions monitoring mechanisms, and place limits on arms transfers and financial dealings tied to proliferation risks. The measures also address Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and the role of entities linked to the IRGC.

Regarding the potential EU designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, Kallas did not provide a timeline, but indicated the move would not end diplomatic engagement with Tehran.