US Airstrikes Hit Houthi Targets After Tel Aviv Missile Attack

The United States launched airstrikes on Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen early Saturday, hours after a Houthi missile struck Tel Aviv, wounding 16 people. The attack marked the second Houthi missile strike in two days.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes targeted a Houthi missile storage facility and a command-and-control center, aiming to disrupt operations, including attacks on US and allied naval vessels in the Red Sea. CENTCOM reported that US forces also intercepted multiple Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile during the operation.

“The strike reflects CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment to protect US and coalition personnel, regional partners, and international shipping,” said a CENTCOM statement.

The missile attack on Tel Aviv created a crater in a public park and shattered windows in nearby buildings. Most injuries resulted from glass shards.

“I was at home and heard a loud explosion. I went to the scene and saw significant blast damage to nearby buildings,” said medic Yosef Kourdi of Magen David Adom.

In a separate incident, a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet was mistakenly shot down by friendly fire over the Red Sea during the operation. The two pilots were safely recovered.