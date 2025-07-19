Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Envoy Mike Huckabee Demands Accountability for West Bank Church Arson 
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks at a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, April 24, 2025, in Jerusalem. (US Embassy Jerusalem/Creative Commons)

US Envoy Mike Huckabee Demands Accountability for West Bank Church Arson 

The Media Line Staff
07/19/2025

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited the Christian Palestinian town of Taybeh in the West Bank on Saturday, calling for full accountability following a series of violent incidents reportedly carried out by Israeli settlers, including an arson attack near a historic church. 

Huckabee, a devout Christian and vocal supporter of Israel, toured the site of the attack at the ruins of the Church of St. George, which local church officials say was targeted by extremist settlers. The visit came after weeks of rising tensions in the area and accusations that Israeli authorities have failed to address a wave of settler violence. 

“Desecrating a church, mosque or synagogue is a crime against humanity and God,” Huckabee wrote on X after the visit. “I work for ALL American citizens who live in Israel—Jewish, Muslim or Christian. When they are terrorized or victims of crime, I will demand those responsible be held accountable with real consequences.” 

The ambassador also called the arson “an act of terror” and urged that the perpetrators face prosecution, not lenient treatment. “Not just reprimanded, that’s not enough. People need to pay a price for doing something that destroys that which belongs, not just to other people, but that which belongs to God,” he said. 

US officials have increasingly raised concerns about settler violence in the West Bank.  

Huckabee also commented on the recent killing of Palestinian American Saif Musallet near Ramallah, allegedly by settlers, calling it “a criminal and terrorist act.” 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

His visit followed another incident that raised concerns in Washington. On Thursday, Israel’s military damaged Gaza’s only Catholic church, killing three civilians. An IDF probe determined that the strike was an unintended consequence of operations in the area.  

 

 

News Updates
Church of St. George
Mike Huckabee
settler violence
Taybeh
West Bank
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods