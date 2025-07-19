US Envoy Mike Huckabee Demands Accountability for West Bank Church Arson 

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited the Christian Palestinian town of Taybeh in the West Bank on Saturday, calling for full accountability following a series of violent incidents reportedly carried out by Israeli settlers, including an arson attack near a historic church.

Huckabee, a devout Christian and vocal supporter of Israel, toured the site of the attack at the ruins of the Church of St. George, which local church officials say was targeted by extremist settlers. The visit came after weeks of rising tensions in the area and accusations that Israeli authorities have failed to address a wave of settler violence.

“Desecrating a church, mosque or synagogue is a crime against humanity and God,” Huckabee wrote on X after the visit. “I work for ALL American citizens who live in Israel—Jewish, Muslim or Christian. When they are terrorized or victims of crime, I will demand those responsible be held accountable with real consequences.”

The ambassador also called the arson “an act of terror” and urged that the perpetrators face prosecution, not lenient treatment. “Not just reprimanded, that’s not enough. People need to pay a price for doing something that destroys that which belongs, not just to other people, but that which belongs to God,” he said.

US officials have increasingly raised concerns about settler violence in the West Bank.

Huckabee also commented on the recent killing of Palestinian American Saif Musallet near Ramallah, allegedly by settlers, calling it “a criminal and terrorist act.”

His visit followed another incident that raised concerns in Washington. On Thursday, Israel’s military damaged Gaza’s only Catholic church, killing three civilians. An IDF probe determined that the strike was an unintended consequence of operations in the area.