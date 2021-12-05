US Envoy Tom Nides Presents Credentials to Israeli President

The US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the president’s residence in Jerusalem on Sunday. During the ceremony, Nides called on Israel to resume the peace process with the Palestinians and pledged that the US will stand up against all efforts to isolate and delegitimize Israel internationally.”

Herzog, addressing the issue of ongoing talks between Iran and the world powers, including indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran, said that Israel would welcome “a comprehensive, diplomatic solution which permanently solves the Iranian nuclear threat,” adding that: “In the case of a failure to achieve such solution, Israel is keeping all options on the table” and that “Israel will protect itself.”

Nides, who was confirmed by the Senate last month, is living in Jerusalem in a rented home since the former US ambassador’s residence in Herzliya Pituah in central Israel was sold in 2020 after the Trump Administration moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Nides’ arrival at the end of November marked the first time in 10 months that the US has had an ambassador in the country.