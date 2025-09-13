Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US and Afghanistan Agree to Hostages-for-Prisoners Exchange
US envoy Adam Boehler meets with Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (Screenshot: X)

US and Afghanistan Agree to Hostages-for-Prisoners Exchange

The Media Line Staff
09/14/2025

The Taliban announced Saturday that it had reached a detainee exchange agreement with US representatives during a recent meeting in Kabul aimed at improving ties between the United States and Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Taliban, discussions covered a range of topics, including diplomatic relations, the status of detained citizens, and potential investment in Afghanistan. The group said both sides agreed to move forward an exchange of US hostages for Afghan prisoners, though no specifics were provided about the individuals involved or the number of detainees on either side.

US officials have not publicly confirmed the agreement. The White House did not issue a comment following the talks or the Taliban’s public statement.

Photos released by the Taliban showed their foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, meeting with Adam Boehler, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs.

On the topic of detainees, the Taliban quoted Boehler as saying “the two sides would undertake an exchange of detainees.” No further information was released regarding the conditions or timeline for the exchange.

The meeting took place months after the Taliban freed George Glezmann, an American tourist who was abducted while traveling through Afghanistan. Glezmann’s release in March marked the third time a US citizen had been freed by the group since Trump assumed office.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The talks also followed sharp criticism by the Taliban of the Trump administration’s travel ban, which restricts Afghans from entering the United States.

“Comprehensive discussions were held on ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries, issues related to citizens, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan,” the Taliban said in its statement.

The US delegation also offered condolences for the deadly earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late last month, according to the group.

News Updates
Adam Boehler
Afghanistan
hostages
Taliban
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods