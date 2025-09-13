US and Afghanistan Agree to Hostages-for-Prisoners Exchange

The Taliban announced Saturday that it had reached a detainee exchange agreement with US representatives during a recent meeting in Kabul aimed at improving ties between the United States and Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Taliban, discussions covered a range of topics, including diplomatic relations, the status of detained citizens, and potential investment in Afghanistan. The group said both sides agreed to move forward an exchange of US hostages for Afghan prisoners, though no specifics were provided about the individuals involved or the number of detainees on either side.

US officials have not publicly confirmed the agreement. The White House did not issue a comment following the talks or the Taliban’s public statement.

Photos released by the Taliban showed their foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, meeting with Adam Boehler, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs.

On the topic of detainees, the Taliban quoted Boehler as saying “the two sides would undertake an exchange of detainees.” No further information was released regarding the conditions or timeline for the exchange.

The meeting took place months after the Taliban freed George Glezmann, an American tourist who was abducted while traveling through Afghanistan. Glezmann’s release in March marked the third time a US citizen had been freed by the group since Trump assumed office.

The talks also followed sharp criticism by the Taliban of the Trump administration’s travel ban, which restricts Afghans from entering the United States.

“Comprehensive discussions were held on ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries, issues related to citizens, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan,” the Taliban said in its statement.

The US delegation also offered condolences for the deadly earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late last month, according to the group.