US and Iran Strikes Continue Amid Unsteady Peace Negotiations 

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said Thursday it had launched strikes against a US base it says was used in attacks on Iranian targets previously, as Washington and Tehran remained at odds over negotiations to end the conflict.

The IRGC did not identify the base it said it had targeted. According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, citing a statement from the IRGC public relations office, “Following the aggression carried out at dawn today by the invading US military against a location on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American air base identified as the source of the attack was targeted at 4:50 a.m.”

Iran described its military action as “a serious warning” to the United States and said its “aggression will not go unanswered.”

Kuwait’s Army said its air defense systems intercepted what it described as “hostile” drones and missiles, though it did not say where the projectiles originated.

Three explosions were heard early Thursday east of Bandar Abbas, the strategic Iranian port city and naval base near the Strait of Hormuz. A US official said American forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth drone.

The exchanges came as negotiations between Washington and Tehran appeared stalled.

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday at the White House, President Trump said the United States had not reached an agreement with Iran and warned military operations could resume.

“Iran will not receive sanctions relief even if it hands over the enriched uranium,” President Trump said. He added: “We haven’t yet reached the point where we are satisfied with the deal —but we will get there. Either we’ll get there, or we’ll simply have to finish the job.”

Later, President Trump said, “We still have not reached an agreement on Iran, and I’m not happy about that.” He added, “Maybe we’ll have to go back to fighting and finish the matter with Iran, and maybe not.”

The White House also rejected as false a memorandum aired by Iranian television that purported to be a memorandum of understanding under discussion between Washington and Tehran. The document included references to a US withdrawal from areas surrounding Iran, the lifting of what it described as a naval blockade, and Iranian commitments to restore commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to prewar levels within one month.

A White House account called the report “false” and described the published memorandum as “a complete fabrication.”