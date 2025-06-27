US Approves $30 Million for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The US State Department announced Thursday it will provide $30 million in funding to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a newly formed aid group operating in the war-torn enclave. The move marks the first direct financial support from Washington for the group, which is managed by American contractors and works closely with the Israeli military.

“This support is simply the latest iteration of President Trump’s and Secretary Rubio’s pursuit of peace in the region,” said State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott, who called on other nations to contribute. GHF, which began operations in May, claims to have delivered over 46 million meals across secure sites intended to avoid looting by Hamas.

Critics, including prominent international rights groups, have voiced alarm over the group’s close ties to Israeli authorities and reliance on for-profit US logistics and security firms. They say the model endangers civilians and undermines the neutrality of humanitarian work.

Violence has erupted repeatedly near aid sites in Gaza, with local health officials reporting hundreds killed while seeking food. Although some videos show chaos near delivery trucks, the foundation insists no deadly incidents have occurred at its own locations. Pigott said the US is awaiting results of Israeli investigations and blamed “Hamas propaganda” for some reports.

The US decision includes an exemption from standard auditing requirements normally applied to first-time aid recipients. Officials told reporters that future monthly funding for the foundation is also possible.

Meanwhile, the United Nations and other organizations warn that hunger in Gaza remains severe, with most residents surviving on just one inadequate meal per day.