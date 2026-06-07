US Approves Potential $1.98 Billion Counter-Drone Defense Sale to Kuwait

The United States Department of State has approved in principle a potential $1.98 billion Foreign Military Sale of counter-unmanned aerial systems to Kuwait, a package designed to strengthen the Gulf ally’s ability to detect, track, and defeat drone threats.

According to a State Department statement, the proposed sale includes a range of kinetic and electronic warfare systems, along with surveillance, command-and-control, and support capabilities. The principal contractor for the package is expected to be Anduril Industries, a California-based defense technology company.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency package includes Roadrunner-Munition and Anvil-Kinetic intercept systems intended to engage hostile drones. It also provides Lattice C2 software systems and Menace tactical operations centers to support command-and-control functions.

Additional equipment included in the proposal consists of long-range Sentry towers, including mobile and extended-range variants, maritime Sentry towers, and launch boxes designed to expand surveillance and detection capabilities. The package also contains Pulsar electromagnetic warfare systems designed to counter unmanned aerial threats through electronic means.

Beyond the hardware, the proposed sale includes personnel training, software development, logistics support, and engineering assistance from both the U.S. government and contractors.

The State Department said the package would provide Kuwait with a combination of kinetic and electronic warfare capabilities to address threats posed by unmanned aerial systems.

The approval comes as the United States has advanced a series of major arms packages for Middle Eastern partners. The sales are intended to help regional allies deter threats from Iran and protect critical energy infrastructure and maritime shipping routes, the statement said.

Unmanned aerial systems have become an increasingly significant challenge for military installations and maritime traffic across the region. The announcement noted that Iran frequently deploys relatively low-cost drones, requiring expensive US missile interceptors to counter them.

The proposed sale remains subject to the Foreign Military Sales process. If finalized, the package would provide Kuwait with an integrated set of counter-drone systems spanning surveillance, command-and-control, electronic warfare, and interception capabilities valued at approximately $1.98 billion.