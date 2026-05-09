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US Awaits Tehran’s Response to Ceasefire Proposal; Iranian FM Advisor Says War Must End ‘on All Fronts’
US President Donald Trump, alongside CIA Director John Ratcliffe (L), US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (2R) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (R), speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

US Awaits Tehran’s Response to Ceasefire Proposal; Iranian FM Advisor Says War Must End ‘on All Fronts’

The Media Line Staff
05/09/2026

The United States was still awaiting Iran’s response Saturday to a proposed ceasefire agreement.

Tehran is reviewing a 14-point US proposal aimed at ending the war that began in February. The framework calls for a 60-day ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a suspension of Iranian uranium enrichment for at least 12 years in exchange for sanctions relief.

The uncertainty came a day after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expected Tehran’s answer within hours. Later Friday, Donald Trump said the Iranian response would likely arrive “tonight.” By Saturday, however, no public indication had emerged on whether Iran would approve or reject the proposal.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad remained engaged with both Washington and Tehran “day and night” in efforts to preserve the ceasefire and move toward a broader peace arrangement.

Ali Safari, an adviser to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network that Tehran viewed the Strait of Hormuz as part of the broader regional confrontation. “Iran’s priority is to stop the war, open the Strait of Hormuz and stop American maritime piracy,” Safari said.

He added: “When we say ending the war, we mean all fronts, especially Lebanon. We decided to use the Strait of Hormuz card for the Lebanese front. We are in contact with official parties in Lebanon.”

Safari also accused the United Arab Emirates of taking part in military actions against Iran. “The United Arab Emirates is among the countries that participated in the war against Iran. We have evidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, United States Central Command said Saturday that US forces had “diverted 58 commercial vessels and disabled four, since April 13, to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports,” describing the operations as part of the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Recent days have seen the most significant clashes in and around the strategic waterway since a ceasefire took effect one month ago. The United Arab Emirates also faced renewed attacks Friday.

Separately, an Iranian account of diplomatic contacts published by the ISNA news agency said American actions in the Persian Gulf had raised doubts in Tehran about Washington’s commitment to diplomacy. “The recent escalation of tensions by American forces in the Persian Gulf and their numerous actions in violating the ceasefire have added to suspicions about the motivation and seriousness of the American side in the path of diplomacy,” the account said.

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