US-Backed Plan Would Shift Parts of Southern Lebanon From IDF to Lebanese Army

Israel and Lebanon are discussing a US-backed initiative that would transfer control of selected areas in southern Lebanon from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to the Lebanese Armed Forces as part of efforts to strengthen security arrangements.

The proposal, currently under discussion during US-hosted negotiations, centers on the creation of a series of designated pilot zones where Lebanese military forces would assume sole responsibility for security and operate without the presence of non-state armed groups.

Israeli officials told Channel 13 on Tuesday that the plan is designed to ensure that forces deployed in those areas are members of the Lebanese Army rather than Hezbollah.

Under the framework being examined, Lebanese troops assigned to the pilot zones would undergo American training and vetting procedures intended to ensure both operational effectiveness and independence from Hezbollah.

Delegations from Israel and Lebanon have held multiple rounds of talks in Washington aimed at determining which territories would be included in the project and establishing timelines for their transfer.

The emerging proposal envisions a phased process in which Israeli forces would vacate designated positions as Lebanese troops move in and conduct searches for unauthorized weapons. Some versions of the plan also contemplate a temporary Israeli presence in parts of the border region during the initial stages of implementation.

Israeli officials stressed that any withdrawal being considered would be limited.

“We captured territory in recent days for the purpose of negotiations, in order to withdraw from it,” a senior Israeli official told Channel 13 News.

The same official said the areas under discussion constitute only a small portion of the territory currently held by Israeli forces.

“We will withdraw from a small area in southern Lebanon, a few percentage points of the territory,” the official said.

The initiative builds on previous US-mediated ceasefire arrangements and is intended to advance implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

While Lebanese officials have indicated a willingness to deploy troops south of the Litani River, Israeli officials have emphasized the importance of maintaining security guarantees and preserving operational freedom to address imminent threats.