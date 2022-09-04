US Base in Eastern Syria Attacked, War Monitor Says Not by Pro-Iran Forces

A US military base in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province came under attack on Saturday night, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported. Several explosions were heard and clouds of smoke were seen billowing above the base, in the al-Omar oil field. After the explosions, US combat aircraft intensified their patrols, the agency said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the British-based war monitor, said that pro-Iran militias did not carry out the attack but did not say who did. Pro-Iran militias did previously launch drone attacks on the same base, in August.