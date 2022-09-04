The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

US Base in Eastern Syria Attacked, War Monitor Says Not by Pro-Iran Forces
Troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Special Operations and the US-led anti-jihadist coalition, take part in heavy-weaponry military exercises in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria, on March 25, 2022. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
US bases
Syria
attack
Deir ez-Zor

US Base in Eastern Syria Attacked, War Monitor Says Not by Pro-Iran Forces

The Media Line Staff
09/04/2022

A US military base in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province came under attack on Saturday night, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported. Several explosions were heard and clouds of smoke were seen billowing above the base, in the al-Omar oil field. After the explosions, US combat aircraft intensified their patrols, the agency said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the British-based war monitor, said that pro-Iran militias did not carry out the attack but did not say who did. Pro-Iran militias did previously launch drone attacks on the same base, in August.

