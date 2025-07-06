US Blames Hamas for Grenade Attack on American Aid Workers in Gaza

Two American aid workers with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were injured Saturday during a grenade attack at a food distribution site in Rafah, in southern Gaza. The assailants struck as the US-and Israel-backed organization concluded a large-scale aid delivery that served thousands of Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the attack and said, “The entire world must stand up and condemn this grave incident, which once again exposes the brutality of Hamas.” Netanyahu urged the United Nations to stop opposing GHF’s work and “instead work in partnership to ensure it can continue its mission safely for the benefit of Gaza’s residents.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that terrorists threw grenades during the attack, which occurred while civilians were still in the area. While the IDF did not name Hamas directly, it condemned the ongoing sabotage of humanitarian efforts by armed groups.

GHF, which began operations in May, employs private US military contractors for security. It has reported over 62 million meals delivered in less than two months, often outside traditional aid networks. The foundation claims that other humanitarian groups have faced widespread looting of supplies, a charge Israel has echoed while accusing Hamas of diverting aid. GHF also said that at least eight of its Palestinian staff members have been killed in past attacks.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, “This act of violence against the people actually bringing relief to Gazans lays bare the depravity of Hamas.” She confirmed that the injured workers are stable and receiving medical treatment.

The United Nations has criticized GHF’s operations, calling the foundation non-neutral and expressing concern about the safety of civilians forced to travel long distances to access aid.