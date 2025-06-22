US Bombing of Iran Prompts Condemnation Across Middle East

Iraq and other regional governments warned Sunday that US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities risk igniting a wider Middle East conflict. The strikes, authorized by President Donald Trump, targeted key Iranian nuclear infrastructure, including the Fordo enrichment site. Washington said the operation was necessary to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear program, while regional leaders voiced alarm over its potential consequences.

“This military escalation constitutes a grave threat to peace and security in the Middle East and poses serious risks to regional stability,” Iraqi government spokesperson Basim Alawadi said in a statement published by state media. He urged all sides to avoid further confrontation and warned of “dangerous escalation with consequences that extend beyond the borders of any single state, threatening the security of the entire region and the world.”

Alawadi also appealed to the international community to intervene quickly to prevent additional violence. “Wars leave only destruction in their wake,” he said.

Saudi Arabia issued a more measured response, expressing “deep concern” and calling for restraint. The kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said it “underscores the need to exert all possible efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation.”

Qatar, which hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East, said it “regrets” the escalation and encouraged all parties to show restraint. Oman took a stronger stance, condemning the strikes as a violation of international law.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the situation could lead to a conflict “no country could bear” and urged renewed negotiations. “Lebanon has paid a heavy price,” he said, “and is unwilling to pay more.”

Hamas and Yemen’s Houthi rebels also denounced the US action, with the Houthis calling for Muslim nations to unite against “Zionist-American arrogance.”