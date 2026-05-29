US Brokers Pentagon Talks Between Israel and Lebanon as Hezbollah Disarmament Remains Central Issue

Israeli and Lebanese military officials are set to hold direct US-mediated security talks at the Pentagon on Friday focused on border security, Hezbollah’s disarmament, and a timeline for an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, as Washington seeks to move operational discussions forward through military channels.

Military issues, including border arrangements, security coordination, and the mechanics of implementing any future steps will be the focus of the session. Separate political discussions are expected to continue next week at the State Department.

Talks are taking place against the backdrop of continued fighting and ceasefire violations along the Israel-Lebanon front.

The Lebanese Armed Forces are prioritizing a clear ceasefire framework and a timeline for Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon. Israel is demanding steps to disarm Hezbollah and secure the shared border, citing continued drone and rocket fire.

Military-to-military discussions are intended to build on the 45-day ceasefire extension agreed to in mid-May.

On Thursday, Israel carried out a targeted strike in Beirut against Ali al-Husni, identified as the missile commander in the Imam Hussein Division, a force linked to Iran’s Quds Force. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has not said whether al-Husni was killed.

The strike followed the IDF’s expansion of military activity in Lebanon beyond the Yellow Line and marked a change in Israeli operations after previous indications that Israel would avoid military action in Beirut.

Israel’s military action followed repeated Hezbollah attacks in recent weeks that caused a number of IDF casualties, as well as drone fire into Israel.