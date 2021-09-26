US Congress Approves $1 Billion for Iron Dome, 420-9

The US Congress overwhelmingly approved a bill to provide $1 billion in funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system by a vote of 420 to 9.

The bill passed on Thursday, days after the funding was removed from a government spending bill under pressure from progressive members of the Democratic party. The votes of the liberal Democrats were required to pass the spending bill, needed to fund the government through the end of the year.

“At the moment of truth, we saw the representatives of the American people overwhelmingly support Israel, 420 to 9, in the vote on rearming Iron Dome. There is a small anti-Israeli group that makes a lot of noise but these people failed,” Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Saturday night as he boarded a plane bound for the United States, where he will speak on Monday at the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“Thank you to the members of the US House of Representatives, Democrats and Republicans alike, for the overwhelming support for Israel and for the commitment to its security. Whoever tries to challenge this support received an unequivocal answer today. The people of Israel thank the American people and their representatives for their steadfast friendship,” Bennett said last week after the vote.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement: “US support for our missile defense system on a bipartisan basis is critical for Israel’s defense against rocket attacks conducted by terrorist groups such as Hamas in Gaza – but not only. Israel’s borders are surrounded by malign actors and terrorist groups who seek to harm our civilians and destroy the only Jewish State.”