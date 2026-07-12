US Congressman Ro Khanna Calls for Arrests After West Bank Confrontation

US Rep. Ro Khanna called Sunday for Israeli soldiers to be arrested after saying armed settlers and troops prevented his delegation from leaving a Palestinian community in the southern West Bank during a visit last week, an account disputed by the Israeli military.

Khanna, a California Democrat considering a 2028 presidential campaign, said masked settlers carrying US-made M4 rifles surrounded his group’s vehicles Wednesday near Khirbet Zanuta, whose Palestinian residents left following repeated attacks. Members of the delegation said the confrontation continued for more than an hour before Israeli police intervened.

“And these hoodlums come in with machine guns—M4, an American-made machine gun—and they detain us. They block off the road. And then they call the IDF and the IDF is on their side, not on the side of the Americans,” Khanna said.

Khanna later accused the soldiers involved of assisting the settlers and demanded that they face arrest and prosecution. His office said the delegation contacted the US Embassy in Jerusalem while seeking permission to leave.

The Israel Defense Forces rejected the allegation that troops detained the visitors. The military said soldiers and police responded after receiving a report that Israeli civilians were blocking vehicles near the community.

“Upon their arrival, the troops dispersed the Israeli civilians and allowed the vehicles to continue on their way,” the military said.

Khanna traveled through the West Bank on a Palestinian-led tour intended to examine living conditions and the consequences of Israeli settlement activity. He did not include meetings with Israeli officials in the itinerary.

The episode comes as support for Israel has declined among Democratic voters and as a growing number of Democratic lawmakers seek conditions on US military assistance. Israel receives $3.8 billion annually under a long-term security agreement with Washington.

Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 Middle East war. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements there illegal, a position Israel disputes. Palestinians seek the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza for a future state.