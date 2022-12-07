Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Saudi Prince in Khashoggi Murder
To mark the one-year anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, Project on Middle East Democracy and 12 other human rights and press freedom organizations held a public event on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Sept. 26, 2019. (April Brady/Project on Middle East Democracy)
News Updates
Jamal Khashoggi
Saudi Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman
lawsuit
Hatice Cengiz

US Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Saudi Prince in Khashoggi Murder

The Media Line Staff
12/07/2022

A federal judge in the US has dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since he was granted “head of state immunity” by the Biden administration in November when he was named the kingdom’s prime minister after years of acting as Saudi’s de facto ruler. The lawsuit had been filed by Hatice Cengiz, the fiancé of  Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian national who was killed in October 2018 after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Saudi officials called the killing rogue, though many, including the United States, believe that it was approved by the crown prince; Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the prince. Prince Mohammed has denied responsibility.

Judge John Bates of the US District Court in Washington said he was uncomfortable with throwing out the case, but indicated that he had no choice, since attorneys for the Justice Department informed the court in a filing in November that the Crown Prince’s new position provides him with immunity from prosecution in US courts.

“Despite the Court’s uneasiness, then, with both the circumstances of bin Salman’s appointment and the credible allegations of his involvement in Khashoggi’s murder, the United States has informed the Court that he is immune,” Bates wrote in his decision issued on Tuesday.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.