NYT: US Covered Up 2019 Airstrikes in Syria That Killed Dozens
Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft fly over northern Iraq Sept. 23, 2014, after conducting airstrikes in Syria. (Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, U.S. Air Force\via Flickr)
News Updates
Syria
US air strikes
New York Times
War Crimes

NYT: US Covered Up 2019 Airstrikes in Syria That Killed Dozens

The Media Line Staff
11/14/2021

The US military covered up airstrikes in eastern Syria next to a town called Baghuz during its campaign against the Islamic State in 2019 that killed over 60 women and children and up to 80 people total, the New York Times first reported on Saturday. The two airstrikes, ordered by a classified special forces task force that was conducting ground operations in the area, could amount to a possible war crime, according to the report.

The military tried to conceal the strikes by Task Force 9, which was in charge of ground operations in Syria, downplayed the death toll and “delayed, sanitized and classified” reports about the airstrikes, according to the Times.

The US Central Command in response to the report said that the airstrikes were “legitimate self-defense,” proportional, and that “appropriate steps were taken to rule out the presence of civilians.”

“We abhor the loss of innocent life and take all possible measures to prevent them. In this case, we self-reported and investigated the strike according to our own evidence and take full responsibility for the unintended loss of life,” the CENTCOM statement also said. The statement added that several women and at least one of the children were armed at the time of the airstrike, meaning that the majority of those killed were militants.

