US Defense Secretary Calls Israeli Counterpart to Discuss Threats, Challenges
Yoav Gallant speaks at the Sderot Conference, November 25, 2015. (Sapir Academic College/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Yoav Gallant
Lloyd Austin
Defense

US Defense Secretary Calls Israeli Counterpart to Discuss Threats, Challenges

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2023

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed “the ironclad US commitment to Israel’s security and qualitative military edge” in a phone conversation on Wednesday night with Israel’s new Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Austin, who called Gallant to congratulate him on his appointment, invited the Israeli Defense Minister to visit Washington for an in-person meeting at the Pentagon, according to a readout from the Pentagon.

Austin and Gallant “agreed on the need to work together to address the wide range of regional challenges, including threats posed by Iran’s destabilizing activities,” according to the readout. They also discussed “opportunities to increase military cooperation and to advance Israel’s integration in the region, building upon the Abraham Accords and Israel’s entrance into the US Central Command Area of Responsibility.” They also discussed the Russia-Ukraine war.

Austin “emphasized the importance of avoiding policies that could undermine security and stability in the West Bank, while also reaffirming his commitment to Israel’s right to self-defense,” according to the US Defense Department.

