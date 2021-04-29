US Delegation Heading to Mideast to Assuage Fears Over Iran

A delegation of US Middle East envoys is heading to the region to tamp down fears over a revived Iran nuclear deal, according to reports citing unnamed senior US officials. The trip comes as reports have surfaced that the Biden administration is considering rolling back several of the most harmful sanctions imposed against Iran in exchange for Iran rejoining the nuclear accord that it signed with the world powers in 2015, and which the US left in 2018. The Biden administration is currently in indirect negotiations with Iran to rejoin the agreement amid talks between Iran and the world powers currently talking place in Vienna.

The delegation to the region reportedly will be headed by the White House’s Middle East coordinator, Brett McGurk, and State Department counsellor Derek Chollett, and reportedly will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan.

In addition to reassuring the countries’ leaders about the Iran deal, and assuaging fears that Iran under such an agreement will eventually build nuclear weapons and be a greater threat to the region, the envoys reportedly will discuss the US decision to sell arms to the United Arab Emirates, including F-15 fighter jets.