US Destroys 16 Iranian Minelayers in Strait of Hormuz

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Tuesday that its forces destroyed 16 Iranian minelaying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz after reports that Tehran was attempting to deploy naval mines in the vital maritime corridor.

American forces sank several Iranian ships in the area, including the minelayers, CENTCOM said, amid concerns that Iran was preparing to mine the waterway used by a significant share of global oil shipments.

President Donald Trump warned Iran earlier that any attempt to mine the strait would bring severe consequences. In a Truth Social post, he wrote that if Iran had placed mines in the channel, “we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!”

“If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!,” Trump wrote.

Trump later wrote that 10 inactive minelaying ships had been sunk, adding that there were “more to come.” In other posts, he said there were no reports that Iran had actually planted explosives in the Strait of Hormuz.

A CNN report Tuesday said Iranian forces had begun laying mines in the waterway but only on a limited scale. Sources cited by the network said only a “few dozen” mines had been deployed in recent days.

Iran signaled it could retaliate by targeting energy shipments in the region, declaring it would not permit “even a single liter” of oil to reach its enemies.

Despite the reported losses, Iran retains most of its small naval craft capable of laying mines. A report said the country still possesses more than 80% of its small boats and minelayers and could potentially deploy hundreds of mines if it chose to escalate.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. In 2025, roughly 13 million barrels of crude oil moved through the passage each day, representing about 31% of all seaborne crude flows, according to energy consulting firm Kpler.