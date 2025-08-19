Donate
US Discusses Gaza Hostage Proposal as Israel Calls Up Troops for Gaza City Operation
Hundreds of people gather with banners to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for not reaching a cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Nov. 30, 2024. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

US Discusses Gaza Hostage Proposal as Israel Calls Up Troops for Gaza City Operation

Miriam Metzinger
08/20/2025

 Following Hamas’ approval of a partial hostage release in exchange for prisoners and a 60-day truce, Washington is discussing the proposal as Israel gears up for a planned Gaza City operation. 

Hamas compromised on its previously held position, demanding that Israel commit to ending the war before any hostages are released. While not officially rejecting the agreement, Israeli officials announced that the government demands the release of all 50 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to still be alive. 

The proposal, put forward by Qatar and Egypt, is almost identical to the one Israel approved several months ago. 

However, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told the BBC that it is not interested in “partial deals.” 

“Things have changed now. The prime minister has laid out a plan for the future of Gaza,” Mencer said. 

The deal calls for the release of 10 of the 20 living hostages during the 60-day truce, along with 18 deceased captives. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the US “continues to discuss” the ceasefire proposal put forward by Arab mediators and accepted by Hamas yesterday. 

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Hamas accepted this proposal after the president of the United States posted a very strong statement about this conflict on Truth Social yesterday,” Leavitt says during a press briefing, referring to US President Donald Trump’s assertion that all of the hostages will only be released once Hamas has been destroyed. 

An Arab diplomat, however, tells The Times of Israel that Hamas had already approved the proposal before Trump posted his statement. 

Defense Minister Israel Katz is meeting with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, senior officers and Shin Bet officials to approve military plans for capturing Gaza City, his office says, despite Hamas agreeing yesterday to a ceasefire proposal, which could halt the operation if a deal is finalized. 

Israeli officials say the plan begins with establishing humanitarian infrastructure in southern Gaza, including allowing tents and shelter equipment into the Strip. The IDF will then issue evacuation warnings to the estimated 1 million Palestinians in Gaza City, giving them until Oct. 7, 2025—the second anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel—to leave. 

After that, the IDF will launch a ground offensive, placing the city under siege to eliminate remaining Hamas operatives. Tens of thousands of reservists will be called up ahead of the operation, though officials note many may be deployed elsewhere to relieve standing troops. 

