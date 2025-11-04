US Drafts UN Plan for Gaza Stabilization Force and Transitional Governance

The United States has circulated a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for the creation of a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to manage Gaza’s security and reconstruction, Axios reports. The plan would grant participating nations broad authority over the Strip for at least two years, in coordination with Israel and Egypt.

According to diplomatic sources, the resolution proposes that the ISF work to restore order and eliminate the activities of armed organizations by dismantling terror networks and ensuring that military structures are not rebuilt. The force would also oversee the disarmament of all armed groups, guard humanitarian corridors, escort aid convoys, and train new Palestinian police officers. Its mission, initially set through December 2027, could be extended by a future Security Council decision.

The draft gives the ISF responsibility for maintaining stability along Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt, protecting civilians, and ensuring the safe passage of humanitarian aid. It specifies that the force will act in close consultation with both neighboring governments and include troops from nations represented on what the proposal calls the Peace Council.

Alongside the stabilization mission, Washington’s plan calls for establishing a temporary governing body—referred to as the Board of Peace—that would manage Gaza’s civil affairs during the transition period. The board would oversee reconstruction funds, direct humanitarian relief, and prepare the transfer of authority to the Palestinian Authority once internal reforms are deemed complete. The World Bank would supervise an international fund to finance rebuilding projects and restore essential infrastructure.

Officials familiar with the proposal said the resolution is expected to come to a vote soon, though not before next week. The initiative, led by President Donald Trump’s administration, is intended to prevent Gaza’s remilitarization while ensuring stability and civilian protection under international supervision, until a long-term political arrangement can take hold.