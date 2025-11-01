US Drone Footage Shows Suspected Hamas Operatives Looting Aid Truck in Southern Gaza 

Suspected Hamas operatives looted a humanitarian aid truck in southern Gaza on Thursday, disrupting international relief efforts coordinated through the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), officials said.

The CMCC reported that a U.S. MQ-9 surveillance drone monitoring the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas captured footage of the attack as the truck traveled in a humanitarian convoy near northern Khan Younis on October 31. According to the center, the operatives intercepted the vehicle, assaulted the driver, and seized both the aid and the truck before leaving the driver on the roadside. His condition remains unknown.

The incident occurred as international organizations intensified deliveries of food, medicine, and commercial supplies to Gaza under the current truce. Over the past week, more than 600 trucks carrying humanitarian and commercial goods have entered the enclave each day, according to CMCC data.

Officials warned that the theft jeopardizes the fragile system established to ensure that aid reaches civilians rather than armed groups. “This kind of action undermines the collective efforts of dozens of international partners working to deliver assistance to the people of Gaza,” a CMCC representative said.

The Civil-Military Coordination Center—composed of nearly 40 participating countries and global agencies—was established to oversee the secure flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security aid into Gaza. The center operates with the cooperation of US military assets and allied governments to monitor convoy movements, prevent interference, and support compliance with ceasefire terms.

The looting near Khan Yunis marked one of the most serious incidents reported since the CMCC began its coordination mission. Officials are investigating how the attack occurred and whether the stolen aid can be recovered.