Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Embassy in Israel, Jewish National Fund Organizations Hold 9/11 Memorial Service
US Marine stands at the 9/11 Living Memorial Monument, outside Jerusalem, Israel, Sept. 12, 2021. (Bruno Sharvit)
News Updates
9/11
United States
Israel

US Embassy in Israel, Jewish National Fund Organizations Hold 9/11 Memorial Service

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2021

As the world commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Keren Kayemet Le’Israel-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF- USA), and US Embassy in Israel held their annual memorial ceremony to honor those who perished in the attacks. The 9/11 Living Memorial Monument is the sole memorial site outside of the United States to include all the names of the 9/11 victims.

Among the attendees were the US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Michael Ratney, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-JNF Vice Chairman Yair Lootsteen, JNF-USA Chief Israel Officer Eric Michaelson, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Elisha Peleg.

Due to COVID regulations, the ceremony was kept small, with space reserved for just under 100 participants, including delegations from Israel’s parliament, the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Israel Police, JNF-USA and Nefesh B’Nefesh.

The 9/11 Living Memorial was first established in 2009 by KKL-JNF and JNF-USA. The 30-foot-high bronze sculpture was created by the Israeli artist Eliezer Weishoff and KKL-JNFs’ landscape architect Yechiel Cohen. It portrays the American flag folded into the shape of a memorial flame. A metal shard from the ruins of the twin towers is incorporated into the base of the monument, which overlooks a magnificent vista of the Jerusalem Hills and the Arazim Valley.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.