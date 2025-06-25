US Embassy Reopens in Jerusalem as Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holds

The US Embassy in Jerusalem resumed normal operations on Wednesday, following the ceasefire between Israel and Iran that brought an end to nearly two weeks of heightened conflict. The embassy had limited its activities during the fighting, but with the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command declaring a return to routine on Tuesday, both the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv consulates have reopened to the public.

US citizens can now access full consular services, including passport renewals and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad. Walk-ins for limited-validity emergency passports are being accepted in both locations for those arriving before 8:30 a.m. visa appointments are scheduled to resume on June 30.

While the directive requiring embassy staff and their families to shelter in place has been lifted, travel restrictions remain in effect. Embassy personnel are still limited to travel within greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beersheba, including designated routes such as the corridor to the Allenby Bridge border crossing with Jordan.

The US State Department has continued to operate limited assisted-departure flights for American citizens leaving Israel, following the war-related shutdown of Israeli airspace. During the conflict, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee launched Operation Exodus, a State Department effort to evacuate Americans using military, commercial, charter flights, and even cruise ships. “We’re working around the clock,” Huckabee said last week, adding that the Trump administration is evaluating every option to support citizens abroad.

Flight operations at Israel’s airports have also resumed, with El Al, Arkia, and Israir back in the skies. The Israel Airports Authority has lifted its flight restrictions, allowing for a gradual return to international travel.