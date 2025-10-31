US Energy Secretary Cancels Visit After Israel Delays Gas Export Deal With Egypt

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has called off a six-day visit to Israel after Energy Minister Eli Cohen refused to approve a record $35 billion natural gas export deal recently agreed upon between Israel and Egypt, Cohen’s office confirmed Thursday.

The Leviathan consortium, led by US-based Chevron, signed the agreement in August to expand gas exports from Israel’s offshore field to Egypt. The deal would be the largest in Israel’s history, channeling hundreds of millions of shekels in royalties and tax revenues to the state.

Cohen’s office said the minister is withholding approval until the agreement guarantees “fair prices for the Israeli market.” His aides added that the Trump administration has pressed Jerusalem to finalize the deal. “The minister demanded that domestic energy prices remain attractive,” the statement said. “Since negotiations have not concluded, he declined to authorize exports until the matter is resolved.”

Wright’s announcement marks a rare instance of a US government official acknowledging conflict with an Israeli counterpart. It comes as US and Israeli officials work closely on President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza and regional energy cooperation.

Chevron has also lobbied Israeli authorities to move forward, warning that delays could stall infrastructure investments. For now, Cohen has held firm, saying economic fairness for Israeli consumers takes precedence.

The dispute reflects Israel’s wider debate over energy policy. The Finance Ministry has cautioned that domestic gas supplies may fall short within 25 years, as consumption rises faster than projected. Some officials fear that excessive exports could drive up electricity costs at home.

Leviathan began supplying gas to the Israeli market in 2019 and started exporting to Egypt in 2020 under a separate deal covering 60 billion cubic meters through the early 2030s. So far, 23.5 billion cubic meters have been delivered.

Cohen’s office said diplomatic talks with Cairo are continuing to ensure both countries’ energy and economic interests are aligned before any new export approvals are granted.