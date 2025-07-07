US Envoy Applauds Lebanon’s Disarmament Plan for Hezbollah

US envoy Thomas Barrack expressed strong approval Monday for Lebanon’s response to a proposal to disarm Hezbollah, calling the government’s plan “spectacular” after meeting with President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda. The disarmament initiative is seen as a key step toward stabilizing the country following last year’s war between Hezbollah and Israel, which devastated parts of southern Lebanon and left thousands dead.

The plan, outlined in a seven-page document, is part of broader US-led efforts to restore state control over weapons in Lebanon and help the country emerge from a crippling six-year economic collapse. Barrack, who also serves as the US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, said the proposal could pave the way for dialogue and regional reintegration.

“What the government gave us was something spectacular in a very short period of time and a very complicated manner,” Barrack said. He added, “The rest of the region is moving at Mach speed, and you will be left behind.”

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has signaled it will not surrender its arms until Israel withdraws completely from Lebanese territory and ceases its airstrikes. Despite a US-brokered ceasefire in November 2024, fighting has continued. Israel maintains that it retains the right to target Hezbollah fighters under the truce, citing repeated ceasefire violations.

Barrack compared Lebanon’s situation to Syria’s recent political transformation following the ouster of Bashar Assad in December. He said the US and President Donald Trump are willing to support Lebanon’s recovery if the country embraces change.

Lebanon has reportedly begun dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in the south while increasing its troop presence along the Israeli border. Israeli airstrikes over the weekend hit multiple sites in Lebanon, wounding several people, as tensions remain high.